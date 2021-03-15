WXXI AM News
Connections: Discussing the Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach program

We sit down with members of Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach. The program helps people leaving Monroe County Jail and state correctional facilities transition back into the community.

We hear from the program's directors about their work, and we talk to some of its participants what successful transitions look like. Our guests:

  • Jim Smith, executive director of Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach 
  • Sarah Lee, program director and alumnus of Jennifer House, part of Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach 
  • Jon Olsen, program director and alumnus of Nielsen House, part of Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach  
  • Lisa Buscemi, house manager and alumnus of Jennifer House, part of Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach   
  • Cody Spracker, Nielsen House alumnus 
