Connections: Discussing sensitivity and over sensitivity when it comes to entertainment

Hulu has removed an episode of "The Golden Girls" from its platform over concerns about blackface. In the episode, "Mixed Blessings" from 1988, Dorothy's son announces his engagement to an older African American woman. In a scene where the two families meet, roommates Blanche and Rose enter the room wearing mud masks, prompting Rose to say, "This is mud on our faces. We're not really black." Critics of Hulu's decision called it an over correction.

