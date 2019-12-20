WXXI AM News
Connections: Discussing the Rochester City School Board's vote to approve teacher cuts

After hearing hours of feedback from teachers, students, parents, and other community members Thursday night, members of the Rochester City School Board voted on Superintendent Terry Dade's proposed staff cuts. Those recommendations would have initially impacted more than 150 teachers, but a last-minute change reduced the number of proposed lay-offs to 109 positions.

More then 90 people signed up to speak about the impact of those possible mid-year cuts. The testimonies ranged from emotional pleas to matter-of-fact discussions about budgeting and numbers. And after a break, the board approved the plan in a split vote.

This hour, we're joined by members of the Rochester City School Board to discuss their individual votes, the testimonies they heard for the school communities, and what's next for the district. In studio:

