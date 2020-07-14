Connections: Discussing the possible impact of Trump's directive regarding student visas

Discussing the possible impact of the Trump administration's directive regarding international student visas

The Trump administration announced last week it will strip international college students of their U.S. visas if their classes are online. The move, which could force many students to leave the U.S., is now the subject of a legal battle. 17 states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit against the administration. New York is not one of the states, but locally, the University of Rochester has filed an amicus brief supporting Harvard and MIT’s lawsuit to block the directive. This hour, we’re joined by local college leaders and international students who discuss the impact of the policy. Our guests: