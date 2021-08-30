Connections: Discussing porn literacy

Discussing porn literacy

In a piece for the Atlantic Monthly, Elizabeth Bruenig wrote that educators have a "hugely complex task" when it comes to training young people to be ethical consumers of pornography. Porn literacy educators want digital natives to be able to recognize that much of modern pornography perpetuates and amplifies standards of beauty that are harmful, a lack of protection, exploitation, and sometimes, sexual violence.

Our guests this hour discuss porn literacy and how to have conversations with young people about mainstream pornography: