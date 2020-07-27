Connections: Discussing pandemic weddings, etiquette, and internet outrage

Would you be offended if you were uninvited to a wedding during the pandemic? Thousands of couples have had to decide whether to postpone their weddings or scale them down dramatically. One couple's reformatted invitation went viral, touching off a debate about pandemic etiquette and the new normal.
Our guests discuss everything from pandemic weddings to internet outrage and public shaming. Our guests:
- Chris Grocki, owner of the Historic German House
- Brandon Warmke, philosopher at Bowling Green State University, and author of the new book, "Grandstanding: The Use and Abuse of Moral Talk"
- Rose DiGennaro, planning a wedding