Connections: Discussing pandemic pods and bubbles

Discussing pandemic pods and bubbles

Are you part of a pandemic pod or bubble? The idea behind bubbles is that you can gather indoors without wearing masks and without being physically-distant with people who don’t live with you, as long as the bubbles are small and exclusive. Many families have created pods to help with child care, education, or mental health needs. But as written by Rachel Gutman for Atlantic Monthly, pods mean different things to different people. Some are too big or too porous. Some don’t have consistent rules. Some don’t don’t have any rules at all. Gutman argues that as virus transmission surges, pods are more important than ever, but also more dangerous than ever.

This hour, our guests discuss their recommendations for bubbles during the pandemic. We also address how the conversation about podding often excludes or puts unrealistic pressure on people who are living in poverty or who are housing insecure. Our guests: