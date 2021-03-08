Connections: Discussing nursing home reform in the wake of the reported Cuomo cover-up

Discussing nursing home reform in the wake of the reported Cuomo cover-up

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Cuomo administration intentionally covered up data on nursing home deaths during the first several months of the pandemic last year. The administration has adjusted its figures to show many more nursing home deaths than originally reported; the cover-up happened at a time when Governor Cuomo was writing his book on pandemic leadership.

Our guests discuss what we've learned, and what real reform might look like in the nursing home industry. Our guests:

Jimmy Vielkind, Wall Street Journal reporter

Laurie Kash, advocate for nursing home reform

Note: We invited numerous nursing home executives and representatives, but all declined.