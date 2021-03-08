WXXI AM News
Connections: Discussing nursing home reform in the wake of the reported Cuomo cover-up

18 minutes ago

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Cuomo administration intentionally covered up data on nursing home deaths during the first several months of the pandemic last year. The administration has adjusted its figures to show many more nursing home deaths than originally reported; the cover-up happened at a time when Governor Cuomo was writing his book on pandemic leadership.

Our guests discuss what we've learned, and what real reform might look like in the nursing home industry. Our guests:

Note: We invited numerous nursing home executives and representatives, but all declined. 

Tags: 
nursing homes
Coronavirus
coronavirus pandemic
Cuomo