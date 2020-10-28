WXXI AM News
Connections

Connections: Discussing the new exhibition, "Trust, but verify"

A new exhibition at Rochester Contemporary Art Center explores society's grappling with the post-truth era. "Trust, but verify" addresses how so-called "fake news" is affecting our present and could impact our future.

We talk to some of the artists behind the project about their work and what they hope viewers learn from it. Our guests:

Art
journalism
fake news