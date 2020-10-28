Connections: Discussing the new exhibition, "Trust, but verify"

A new exhibition at Rochester Contemporary Art Center explores society's grappling with the post-truth era. "Trust, but verify" addresses how so-called "fake news" is affecting our present and could impact our future.
We talk to some of the artists behind the project about their work and what they hope viewers learn from it. Our guests:
- Octavio Abundez, artist
- Eric Kunsman, artist who created the Fake News Archive project
- Erica Bryant, journalist
- Bleu Cease, curator and executive director of Rochester Contemporary Art Center