Connections: Discussing nature-based education

How can nature-based education help meet students' social and emotional needs? A new organization called Rochester Ecology Partners is hosting a symposium on the subject. The goal is to connect more students and families to the outdoors.
Our guests preview the event and discuss how nature can improve education and health. Our guests:
- Chris Widmaier, executive director of Rochester Ecology Partners
- Kyra Stephenson, living environment and middle school science teacher, and New York State master teacher
- Andy Webster, program designer and lead teacher for the Walden Project New York
- Mike Boller, associate professor of biology and sustainability program director for St. John Fisher College, and board member of Rochester Ecology Partners and Genesee RiverWatch