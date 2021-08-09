WXXI AM News
Connections: Discussing the investigation process for Governor Cuomo



Governor Andrew Cuomo urged everyone not to rush to judgment... and instead, wait for the investigation regarding his behavior to play out. That investigation from State Attorney General Letitia James found that the governor harassed multiple women, including some young staffers, and appeared to have broken the laws that his government helped create. Now he faces calls for resignation and an impeachment proceeding.

Did the process work? Is this the model for future investigations? Some prominent Democrats say yes: they dislike a rush to judgment, and instead want to see all claims vetted carefully. Our guests discuss it: 

  • Bill Johnson, former Mayor of the City of Rochester 
  • Jimmy Vielkind, New York politics and government reporter for the Wall Street Journal
  • Mary Whittier, former interim CEO of RESOLVE of Greater Rochester

