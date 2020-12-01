WXXI AM News
Connections

Connections: Discussing Indigenous art and anti-racist education

We have a conversation with local Native American artists about Indigenous art and about anti-racist education.

Ganondagan's juried Hodinohsoni' Virtual Art Show is now online. It features award-winning paintings, sculptures, beadwork, and traditional artwork.

We talk with the artists about their craft and about a renaissance of Indigenous art. We also address recent anti-racism movements and if Indigenous communities feel included. Our guests:

  • Peter Jemison, historic site manager for Ganondagan
  • Jamie Jacobs, Tonawanda Seneca, Turtle Clan, and Best-in-Show winner
  • Leith Mahkewa, Oneida of the Thames, Wolf Clan, and first place winner in the Beadwork category
  • Natasha Smoke Santiago, Mohawk, Turtle Clan, and second place winner in the Sculpture category
