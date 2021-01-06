Connections: Discussing the impact of the Georgia Senate runoff elections

Discussing the impact of the Georgia Senate runoff elections

We discuss the results of the Georgia Senate runoff elections and the impact they will have on the U.S. Senate. Democrat Raphael Warnock, an Atlanta pastor, defeated Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler. Warnock becomes Georgia's first Black senator, and the eleventh in U.S. history. The second runoff contest between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican incumbent David Perdue has not yet been decided, but Ossoff is leading. If he is victorious, the Senate will be in a 50-50 tie, making Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tiebreaker.

We discuss the impact of the runoff races and the future of the U.S. Senate. Our guests: