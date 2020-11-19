Connections: Discussing ideas for how to gather - or not gather - for Thanksgiving

Discussing ideas for how to gather - or not gather - for Thanksgiving

What are your plans for Thanksgiving? As the COVID-19 infection rate rises both locally and across the country, families are weighing how to handle the holiday. Some families are starting new traditions with food drop offs and virtual gatherings. Others are scaling down their get-togethers to adhere to Governor Cuomo's mandate that limits indoor gatherings to 10 people. The decisions can come with stress, or even conflict, when families disagree about approaches.

WXXI reporters Noelle Evans and April Franklin spoke with a number of people in the community about the wide range of ideas for how to gather - or not gather - for Thanksgiving. They share their reporting. We're also joined by Dr. Eric Caine, who helps us understand how to navigate the emotions that come with a pandemic holiday. Our guests: