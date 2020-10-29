WXXI AM News
Connections

Connections: Discussing how women are impacted by pandemic job losses

As NPR reported this week, "women are back in 1988." That's because the share of women in the workforce is down to levels last seen in the late 1980s. President Trump told a rally on Monday, "We're getting your husbands back to work." But it's the women who are most severely impacted by pandemic job loss.

We examine why that is, and what it will take to erase those losses. Our guests:

Coronavirus
Women
workforce

