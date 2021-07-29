WXXI AM News
Connections: Discussing how to talk to people who choose not to get vaccinated

By & 23 minutes ago

Author Tom Nichols says the time has come to start shaming Americans who are declining to be vaccinated. Nichols says the prime targets of his frustration are white conservatives, and he should know something about that group, being a white conservative himself.

But many health care providers caution against shaming and mocking, saying that patience and understanding are still required to increase the ranks of the vaccinated. Our guests debate it:

  • Tom Nichols, contributing writer at The Atlantic, and author of the new book "Our Own Worst Enemy: The Assault from Within on Modern Democracy"
  • Dr. Deborah Pierce, family physician with Highland Family Medicine
  • Dr. Mario Elia, professor of family medicine at Western University

