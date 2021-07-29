Connections: Discussing how to talk to people who choose not to get vaccinated

Discussing how to talk to people who choose not to get vaccinated

Author Tom Nichols says the time has come to start shaming Americans who are declining to be vaccinated. Nichols says the prime targets of his frustration are white conservatives, and he should know something about that group, being a white conservative himself.

But many health care providers caution against shaming and mocking, saying that patience and understanding are still required to increase the ranks of the vaccinated. Our guests debate it: