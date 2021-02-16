Connections: Discussing how the Our Voices Project is transforming curricula about Black history

Discussing how the Our Voices Project is transforming curricula about Black history

What kind of effort do school districts make to teach Black history? The West Irondequoit School District is moving beyond the usual, often narrow approach. As part of a new video series through the Our Voices Project, students are educating their peers and the public about lesser-known Black historical figures.

Do you know about the lives and legacies of Jeremiah Hamilton, Bass Reeves, Afeni Shakur, and Maria Stewart? You will with our guests: