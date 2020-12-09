Connections: Discussing how movie theaters may be permanently impacted by the pandemic

Last week, Warner Media decided that all of its 2021 films will be released not only in theaters, but also on HBO Max for streaming. Could that be the final blow for larger theater chains already struggling due to the pandemic?
This hour, our guests discuss the state of movie theaters -- big and small -- during the pandemic, and the possible permanent impact on the industry. Our guests:
- Derek Reis, general manager and film programmer for the Little Theatre
- Adam Lubitow, film critic for CITY News
- Jeff Goldman, Mini Theatres Bookings