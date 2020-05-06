Connections: Discussing how the digital divide is affecting local students during the pandemic

Discussing how the digital divide is affecting local students during the pandemic

When schools closed in March and teachers and students were pushed to online learning settings, the transition proved difficult for students who lack internet access and technology. The digital divide continues to be a concern, and the team at ROC the Future has analyzed where the gaps are and the impact they're having on students.

The Rochester Area Community Foundation has created a special funding opportunity -- the COVID Education Fund -- for school districts and other educational organizations in the region to support the purchase of technology and internet access for students who don't have it.

This hour, we discuss the digital divide and how it's affecting local students. Our guests: