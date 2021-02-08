WXXI AM News
Connections

Connections: Discussing how to build a pipeline for the traditional trades

32 minutes ago

The organizers of a local educational opportunity are hoping to boost interest in the traditional trades. The field was one of the Landmark Society's previous "Five to Revive," and it has been working to create a pipeline for trades workers. A new partnership with SUNY Geneseo has been successful in that effort. The university now offers a three-part course series called "Historic Preservation and Rural Renewal." 

We talk to instructors and students about historic preservation and how they will apply their skills in the field. Our guests:

Landmark Society of Western NY
traditional trades

Connections: Discussing careers in the trades

By & May 14, 2019

There’s a shortage of workers in the construction trades. According to the Commercial Construction Index Survey, since 2017, more than half of the trade contractors surveyed stated that they had a high level of difficulty finding skilled workers, and due to that issue, about 70 percent of contractors reported they are challenged to meet schedule requirements.

Local professionals in the trades want to reverse that trend. The Builders Exchange of Rochester is hosting a Construction Career Day, where local educators, students, and parents are invited to experience a day in the life of the trades. The event includes a job site tour, a panel discussion, and a career fair. Organizers hope the event will show students that the trades are a viable alternative to college. Our guests discuss opportunities in their fields and the state of the trades:

Connections: Reviving careers in the traditional trades

By Apr 6, 2017

Calling all carpenters, masons, painters, and craftspeople: New York needs you. State and federal tax credits are making it more financially feasible for property owners to restore historic buildings, but there’s a challenge when it comes to finding people with the skills to do the work. While there are veteran craftspeople of the traditional trades in our area, many are approaching retirement, leaving a valuable skills gap.

The traditional trades were on the Landmark Society’s “Five to Revive” list last year, and creating more pathways to these careers has been identified as a priority for the New York State Historic Preservation Plan.

So how can we inspire and train the next generation of craftspeople? The Landmark Society of Western New York will explore this question during its upcoming “Preservation NYS” conference. Our guests preview the conference and discuss efforts to revive the traditional trades. In studio:

  • Caitlin Meives, preservation planner for the The Landmark Society of Western New York
  •  Wayne Goodman, executive director of the The Landmark Society of Western New York
  • Amy Nicole Swift, principal and owner of Building Hugger
  • Daniel McEneny, public outreach coordinator for the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation

Connections: The Landmark Society's 2020 "Five to Revive"

By & Nov 16, 2020

We discuss the Landmark Society's annual Five to Revive – a list of local spaces and places they've pinned for historic preservation and revitalization. We talk about this year's list.

Our guests: 

  • Wayne Goodman, executive director of the Landmark Society of Western New York 
  • Brad Huber, member of the Five to Revive Committee 
  • George Fontenette, member of the Clarissa St. Reunion Committee 
  • Briana Williams, Teen Empowerment youth history ambassador 
  • Kim Brumber, 67-89 Canal Street 
  • David Ciurzynski, Attica Opera House 
  • David Pacific, Joseph Ave. Arts and Culture Alliance 