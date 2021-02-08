Connections: Discussing how to build a pipeline for the traditional trades

The organizers of a local educational opportunity are hoping to boost interest in the traditional trades. The field was one of the Landmark Society's previous "Five to Revive," and it has been working to create a pipeline for trades workers. A new partnership with SUNY Geneseo has been successful in that effort. The university now offers a three-part course series called "Historic Preservation and Rural Renewal."
We talk to instructors and students about historic preservation and how they will apply their skills in the field. Our guests:
- Caitlin Meives, director of preservation for the Landmark Society of Western New York
- Lytton Smith, director of the Center for Integrative Learning at SUNY Geneseo
- Steve Jordan, owner of Pain in the Glass, a window repair and restoration company
- Daisy Goldstein Cross, local resident who took all three historic preservation courses
- Jack Pittenger, founder of Essex Historical Associates, who took a historic preservation course
- Olivia Schoenfeld, senior at SUNY Geneseo who took a historic preservation course