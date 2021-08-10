Connections: Discussing Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation, part 1

Discussing Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation, part 1

We start this hour with a discussion about new "good cause eviction protections" established in Albany. The conversation is abbreviated due to breaking news coverage of Governor Cuomo's resignation. In a future program, we will revisit the housing rights discussion with our guests:

Barbara Rivera, lead tenant organizer for the City-Wide Tenant Union of Rochester

Clianda Florence-Yarde, tenant, educator, mother, and community member

William Lang, landlord

Then, policymakers and journalists react to Governor Cuomo's resignation and his response to the Attorney General's report that found he sexually harassed 11 women.

Our guests: