Connections: Discussing Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation, part 1

We start this hour with a discussion about new "good cause eviction protections" established in Albany. The conversation is abbreviated due to breaking news coverage of Governor Cuomo's resignation. In a future program, we will revisit the housing rights discussion with our guests:
- Barbara Rivera, lead tenant organizer for the City-Wide Tenant Union of Rochester
- Clianda Florence-Yarde, tenant, educator, mother, and community member
- William Lang, landlord
Then, policymakers and journalists react to Governor Cuomo's resignation and his response to the Attorney General's report that found he sexually harassed 11 women.
Our guests:
- Assemblymember Harry Bronson, District 138
- Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135
- Karen DeWitt, Capital Bureau Chief for New York State Public Radio