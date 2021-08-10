WXXI AM News
Connections: Discussing Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation, part 1

By & 1 hour ago

We start this hour with a discussion about new "good cause eviction protections" established in Albany. The conversation is abbreviated due to breaking news coverage of Governor Cuomo's resignation. In a future program, we will revisit the housing rights discussion with our guests:

  • Barbara Rivera, lead tenant organizer for the City-Wide Tenant Union of Rochester
  • Clianda Florence-Yarde, tenant, educator, mother, and community member
  • William Lang, landlord

Then, policymakers and journalists react to Governor Cuomo's resignation and his response to the Attorney General's report that found he sexually harassed 11 women.

Our guests:

