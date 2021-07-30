WXXI AM News
Connections: Discussing the future of remote work

By & 12 minutes ago

This week, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that employers need to bring workers back to the office by Labor Day. He said that remote work is not as creative or productive, and working from home harms other businesses -- lunch spots, coffee shops, etc.

But many workers have reported thriving during the pandemic with a remote schedule. How do they interpret the governor's comments? We find out with our guests:

  • Kristen Seversky, product manager who works remotely
  • Andrew Amato, remote worker
  • Andrew Brady, co-founder of the Rochester chapter for Conscious Capitalism and CEO of the XLR8 Team

