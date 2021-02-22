WXXI AM News
Connections: Discussing the future of movie theaters

By & 38 minutes ago

The Cinema Theater in Rochester announced Thursday that it is closing its doors...at least for now. Movie theaters across the country are navigating restrictions, including films being streamed on digital platforms, rather than screened in brick-and-mortar spaces. What does it mean for the future of movie theaters?

Our guests discuss it:

Connections: Discussing how movie theaters may be permanently impacted by the pandemic

By & Dec 9, 2020

Last week, Warner Media decided that all of its 2021 films will be released not only in theaters, but also on HBO Max for streaming. Could that be the final blow for larger theater chains already struggling due to the pandemic?

This hour, our guests discuss the state of movie theaters -- big and small -- during the pandemic, and the possible permanent impact on the industry. Our guests: