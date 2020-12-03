Connections: Discussing the film, "Happiest Season," and the challenges of coming out as gay

Discussing the film, "Happiest Season," and the challenges of coming out as gay

The new Hulu film, “Happiest Season” is being praised by critics and LGBTQ advocates as a “queer holiday miracle” and the “rom-com that queer fans deserve.” It’s the story of a woman deciding to bring her girlfriend home for Christmas…but her conservative family doesn’t know she’s a lesbian. The film offers commentary on coming out, on acceptance, and on identity. The praise for the film has been countered with criticism, with some people saying "Happiest Season" has themes that could cause some LGBTQ viewers to relive the trauma of being in the closet.

We discuss the themes with our guests, who also share their experiences with coming out as adults: