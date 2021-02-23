Connections: Discussing federal plans to support children and families

The two leading plans in Washington to support children and families come from President Biden and... Mitt Romney? It's true - the Republican Senator has released his own plan to boost financial support for children, leading some in his own party to call it "welfare expansion."
So how would these plans work? Who is eligible? How long would support last? Our guests explain:
- Pete Nabozny, director of policy for The Children's Agenda
- Jessica Fleming, single mother of two
- Deondra Dukes, leader in the Rochester/Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative community cohort