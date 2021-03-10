Connections: Discussing the decline of democracy across the globe

Two local professors discuss the decline of democracy.

Two University of Rochester professors are leading a series of online seminars about the decline of democracy across the globe. Professors Gretchen Helmke and Randall Stone argue that "for the first time since 2001, the majority of countries are again authoritarian, and democratic institutions and political freedoms are under assault all around the globe." Their series, "Fading Democracy," explains what has led to this change and how to measure it.

They join us to preview their discussions. Our guests: