WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: Discussing challenges faced by libraries during the pandemic

By & 29 seconds ago

Libraries have faced a number of challenges as a result of the pandemic. From staffing shortages and branch closures to issues with affording digital content to supply chain issues, libraries are doing their best to adapt and adjust.

This hour, leaders from local libraries and library organizations help us understand the current state of libraries. Our guests: