WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: Discussing BMI

By & 1 hour ago

Body Mass Index, or BMI, has been strongly criticized in recent years as a health metric. Now, many states are using BMI to decide whether adults should be eligible for a COVID vaccine.

We examine the history of BMI and put it in context with the experts. Our guests:

  • Steve Cook, M.D., associate professor of pediatrics at Golisano Children's Hospital
  • Holly Russell, M.D., medical director for clinical and community-based programs the Center for Community Health & Prevention at UR Medicine, and family medicine physician at Highland Family Medicine
  • Jill Chodak, clinical dietitian with the Center for Community Health & Prevention at UR Medicine
Tags: 
Health
Coronavirus
BMI