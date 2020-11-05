WXXI AM News
Connections: Discussing the 2020 Latino vote

President Trump improved on his margins with Latino voters from 2016. He did especially well in the American Southeast, surprising some Democrats. But this is not a surprise to many Latinos, who point out that their demographic is not monolithic in politics and values.

We discuss what we can learn from this election. Our guests:

