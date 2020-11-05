Connections: Discussing the 2020 Latino vote

President Trump improved on his margins with Latino voters from 2016. He did especially well in the American Southeast, surprising some Democrats. But this is not a surprise to many Latinos, who point out that their demographic is not monolithic in politics and values.
We discuss what we can learn from this election. Our guests:
- Mercedes Vazquez-Simmons, community organizer with the Latino Voter Protection Group
- Anthony Plonczynski-Figueroa, founder of La Cumbre
- Peter Vazquez, candidate for the 138th Assembly District
- Jose Peo, member of Rochester City Council