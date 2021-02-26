Connections: The Disability EmpowHer Network

The Disability EmpowHer Network

Research finds that girls with disabilities have significantly lower high school graduation rates and higher unemployment rates than their nondisabled peers. An organization called the Disability EmpowHer Network aims to provide mentoring and guidance to girls with disabilities. The goal is to "empower disabled young women to live to their fullest potential and have the confidence to lead."

Our guests share their stories of mentoring and overcoming the various obstacles facing young women with disabilities:

Stephanie Woodward, co-founder of the Disability EmpowHer Network

Jill Moore White, inclusive play specialist

Maddie Kasten, 14-year-old mentee

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.