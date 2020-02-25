Connections: Democrats discuss the delegate system and the best way to choose a candidate

Democrats discuss the delegate system and the best way to choose a candidate

The Democratic candidates for president are split on what to do if none of them win enough delegates to clinch the nomination. By party rules, the nominee must secure at least 50 percent of delegates; absent that, campaigns are discussing how to trade support and leverage delegates at a convention. Is that the best way to choose a candidate? Supporters of Bernie Sanders argue that it would destroy the party, particularly if Sanders has a plurality, but not a majority.

Our guests debate it. In studio: