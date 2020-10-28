WXXI AM News
Connections: Is the Democratic Party united enough to win the election?

By & 41 minutes ago

Polls continue to show a united Republican Party behind President Trump. For the Democrats, the primary season brought a record number of candidates. We talk to a panel of Democrats who worked to elect candidates other than Joe Biden. We discuss whether the party has been able to align its values enough to win next week. 

Our guests:

  • Robin Wilt, former supporter of Bernie Sanders
  • David Zavac, former supporter of Amy Klobuchar
  • Jay Levine, former supporter of Elizabeth Warren

