Connections: The debate over wiping out student loan debt

The incoming Biden administration is considering an executive order that could wipe out a significant amount of student loan debt. Our guests discuss their perspectives on how such a move would impact Americans.

Our guests:

  • Carlton Galbreath, professor and director of the Business Management Program at Missoula College
  • Rynn Reed, local political activist
Connections: Toby Merrill on the plight of student loan debt and predatory lending

By & Jul 17, 2020

Brighton graduate Toby Merrill was named to Time Magazine's list of the "100 Next." That's because Merrill has been a leader in the fight against predatory for-profit colleges and institutions. As student debt piled past one trillion dollars, Merrill launched a plan to combat what she calls the "worst-of-the-worst student debt." Merrill is the founder and director of Harvard Law School's Project on Predatory Student Lending. Her team represents thousands of former students who have been fleeced and lied to, often ending up with piles of debt and worthless degrees. One of her most recent cases named Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as a defendant.

We discuss the plight of student loan debt, the worst offenders, and why the industry is still so profitable. Our guest:

Connections: Exploring Senator Warren's student loan debt forgiveness program

By & Apr 26, 2019

Senator Elizabeth Warren is proposing student loan debt forgiveness that could wipe out 95 percent of loan debt in this country. Her critics say the plan is too expensive, too beneficial to the financially comfortable, and unfair to others who have had to pay off their loans in the past. Her supporters say the plan is the first to fully address the loan debt crisis, and could spark new economic growth.

We discuss the plan with our guest and our listeners. In studio:

  • Patrick Coyle, graduate assistant at SUNY Brockport and supporter of Senator Warren

Connections: Exploring Governor Cuomo's proposed plan to relieve student loan debt

By & Jan 3, 2018

In his 2018 State of the State address, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a proposed series of reforms to help relieve loan debt for college and university students in New York State. Student loan debt accounts for 10 percent of debt balance in the U.S., making it the second highest category of loan debt after mortgage debt. In New York, the average student loan debt total is more than $30,000.

This hour, we discuss the governor’s proposed reforms and their potential impact on students. We also discuss the importance of financial literacy with our guests. In studio:

  • Chuck Wade, vice president and financial adviser, Brighton Securities
  • Bianca Bishop, health care integrator at Hillside Family of Agencies
  • Shadi Kafi, attorney, former teacher and administrator, and aspiring author