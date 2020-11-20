Connections: The debate over wiping out student loan debt

Exploring Governor Cuomo's proposed plan to relieve student loan debt
In his 2018 State of the State address, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a proposed series of reforms to help relieve loan debt for college and university students in New York State. Student loan debt accounts for 10 percent of debt balance in the U.S., making it the second highest category of loan debt after mortgage debt. In New York, the average student loan debt total is more than $30,000.
This hour, we discuss the governor’s proposed reforms and their potential impact on students. We also discuss the importance of financial literacy with our guests. In studio:
- Chuck Wade, vice president and financial adviser, Brighton Securities
- Bianca Bishop, health care integrator at Hillside Family of Agencies
- Shadi Kafi, attorney, former teacher and administrator, and aspiring author