Connections: David Dayen on coronavirus relief efforts for struggling Americans

David Dayen on coronavirus relief efforts for struggling Americans

When it comes to more help for struggling Americans, did the Democrats blow it? David Dayen, executive editor of “The American Prospect”, says yes. Dayen has been one of the most prolific writers in the country when it comes to all the ways that working Americans have been stuck with stagnating wages, foreclosed homes, and dead ends. He argues that Democrats had a window of opportunity in March, and were badly played. Now that the President is facing a possible election loss, Dayen says Democrats might have missed out on the chance to help workers for the duration of the pandemic.

So how did we get here, and what happens next? Our guest: