Connections: Conor Dwyer Reynolds, executive director of Rochester's Police Accountability Board

Conor Dwyer Reynolds, executive director of Rochester's Police Accountability Board

On Tuesday evening, City Council unanimously approved Conor Dwyer Reynolds as the first executive director of Rochester's Police Accountability Board (PAB). That decision came after a tense confirmation hearing and questions about the board's independence.

We talk to Dwyer Reynolds and PAB Board Chair Shani Wilson about their goals for the PAB, and the state of police-community relations in Rochester. Our guests: