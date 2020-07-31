Connections: College graduates discuss the pandemic job market

College graduates discuss the pandemic job market

This is not turning out to be the summer that many college graduates anticipated. For those who expected to jump right into the workforce, many doors have closed due to the pandemic. Internships have dried up. Career fairs are canceled. Phone calls are not returned. The unemployment rate for 20-somethings is significantly higher than the general population. So what can new graduates do? How long is this going to last? Research shows that graduates in some fields are already ditching their career plans to find something else.

This hour, our guests tell the story of the delayed launch of some of their career plans, how they’re adapting, and what comes next. Our guests:

Deprina Godboldo, M.A. in television-radio-film from Syracuse University

Devin Hott, B.A. in bioethics from the University of Rochester

Gabrielle Franks, B.A. in music technology from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Lizzy Beach, B.S. in media management from St. John Fisher College



*Note: An attorney with the Empire Justice Center who called the program referred to these links during the broadcast: