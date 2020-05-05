Connections: Chris Arnade and his book, "Dignity"

Chris Arnade and his book, "Dignity"

Chris Arnade is a writer whose work focuses on the American communities most likely to be ignored by political leaders and big media. He travels to the most impoverished neighborhoods, and he gets to know people who live there. His work culminated in a book called "Dignity".

Before the pandemic, we intended to speak with him about this remarkable book. Now his work is even more urgent, with the pandemic threatening to tear through the most vulnerable parts of society. Arnade asks us to reflect on our own advantages and the ways we judge others. He's our guest for the hour: