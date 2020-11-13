WXXI AM News
Connections: Celebrating 50 years of Garth Fagan Dance

1 hour ago

Sunday, November 15 marks the 50th anniversary of Garth Fagan Dance. We talk with members of the critically acclaimed company about its history, its remarkable work, and its future.

Our guests:

  • Garth Fagan, founder for Garth Fagan Dance
  • William Ferguson, acting executive director of Garth Fagan Dance, and personal assistant to Garth Fagan
  • Natalie Rogers-Cropper, school director and assistant rehearsal director for Garth Fagan Dance
  • Norwood Pennewell, rehearsal director at Garth Fagan Dance, and assistant to Garth Fagan
Garth Fagan Dance
Garth Fagan
dance

