Connections: Can public service heal the country?

What can be done to promote unity in this country? One idea being floated is requiring some kind of community service when people turn 18. What do you think?
We talk about what this kind of service could look like, if it should be volunteer or paid work, mandatory or optional. Our guests:
- Matt Kelly, independent journalist, co-owner of Hunt Country Vineyards, and volunteer EMT and firefighter
- Shanterra Randle-Mitchum, educator in the Rochester City School District, and project coordinator for the Youth History Ambassador Project at Teen Empowerment
- Andrew Hollister, small business owner and community activist