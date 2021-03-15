WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: Can human beings ever move to another planet?

By & 34 minutes ago

Elon Musk says humans will land on Mars by 2026 and could eventually move there in large numbers. But science writer Shannon Stirone says that Mars is "a hellhole" and argues that Musk has it seriously wrong. Stirone writes in The Atlantic that the newest images and video from Mars offer more evidence that Earth is the current and future home of human beings.

So can human beings ever move to another planet? Should we try? Our guests discuss it:

  • Shannon Stirone, science writer and contributor to The Atlantic
  • Adam Frank, astrophysicist and author of "Light of the Stars: Aliens Worlds and the Fate of the Earth"
Tags: 
astrophysics
astronomy
space

Related Content

Connections: Science's next frontier - inside alien worlds

By & Jan 28, 2021

Astrophysicist Adam Frank says that science has united us during this very difficult year. Writing for NBCNews.com, Frank argues, "It is no overstatement to say that science saved our lives and our hope for the future. And it did so by overcoming all the denialists who attack its validity, dismiss its honesty and power, and repeatedly call for its funding to be cut."

He discusses those ideas, and he joins colleagues to explain how scientists are using "football field-sized lasers to recreate conditions deep inside alien worlds." This is how scientists could decide, in the future, which planets to zero in on... in the search for other civilizations. Our guests:

  • Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester
  • Gilbert 'Rip' Collins, professor of mechanical engineering and physics and astronomy at the University of Rochester, associate director for the Laboratory for Laser Energetics, and director for the Center for Matter at Atomic Pressures
  • Sarah Stewart, professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at UC Davis