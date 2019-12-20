Connections: "Can Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker" stick the landing of the saga?

"Can Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker" stick the landing of the saga?

It's all things Star Wars! Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker opened in theaters Thursday night, and we're joined by fans of the franchise to discuss their expectations for the newest and final film in the saga (don't worry, there won't be spoilers!).

We talk about a range of issues, including how to balance critical and artistic choices while keeping fans' interests in mind, the use of archival footage to bring back characters played by deceased actors, and our guests' thoughts on what it would take to stick the landing for the saga.

In studio: