Connections: Can "citizen panels" create more common ground on divisive issues?

A local organization called Civic Genius is hosting panels aimed at dismantling polarization. The organizers say the conversations neighbors and elected officials have during their panels can create more common ground on issues that affect the entire country. How do they work? And how effective are they?
We discuss those questions with our guests:
- Howard Konar, founder of Civic Genius
- Jillian Youngblood, executive director of Civic Genius
- Steven Kull, founder and president of Voice of the People