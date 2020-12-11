Connections: Author Leslie C. Youngblood and her new book, "Forever This Summer"

Author Leslie C. Youngblood and her new book, "Forever This Summer"

We talk with local author Leslie C. Youngblood about her new book, "Forever This Summer." It's the remarkable sequel to her debut novel, "Love Like Sky."

"Forever This Summer" continues the story of Georgie and her blended family, with Georgie and her mom spending their summer in Louisiana caring for Georgie's great aunt, who has Alzheimer's disease. During their stay, Georgie makes a new friend, Markie, and learns about how their family histories intertwine. It's a story about friendship, about loyalty and compassion, and about finding the truth.

We talk to Youngblood about the book, her writing process, and about reaching diverse young readers with characters who look like them. Our guest: