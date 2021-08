Are publicly financed sports stadiums a good investment?

Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula want taxpayers to cover the cost of a new stadium for the team, estimated at $1.5 billion. The Pegulas have said they can't afford to pay for it themselves, and they've hinted that if taxpayers won't do it, they could move the team to Texas.

We discuss the history of publicly financed sports stadiums and whether they are a good investment. Our guest: