Community Organization needs support to address youth violence

The community outreach organization Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County has started a campaign to get more people involved in reducing violence in Monroe County

Previously, the group addressed issues with poverty and food insecurity, but now they’re collaborating with local leaders, police officials and community service agencies to address the recent uptick in violence.

Speaking at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Rochester on Tuesday, the group’s founder, Clay Harris, said more young people are being affected by violence and it will take the help of everyone to reduce it.

“It's just not the police. It's just not the parents, the family. It's just not the school. It's just not the church. But it's all of us as a community,” Harris said. “A lot of these young people don't have a role model or even a parent.”

Harris also said the community should give law enforcement more support.

“It’s extremely important. Because without the law enforcement, there would be chaos and anarchy all over Monroe County, not a less, all over the nation.” said Harris. “So we have to come together, we have to make a difference.”

Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode is a supporter of the initiative, He said the fact that the state raised the age for what is considered adult offenses, from 16 to 18 years old, has not kept young people safe and he said state lawmakers failed on their promises to bring resources to the area to reduce crime.

“It's not about locking little kids up. It's about trying to keep them safe,” VanBrederode said. “I can tell you right now, we are not doing any of that with the present system.”

Harris says the organization has outlined a community outreach plan and will need volunteers to implement it. To get the word out, a series of marches and rallies are planned for June 5.For more information visit https://www.unitingthroughhope.com/







