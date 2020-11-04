WXXI AM News
Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 4

Credit NY State Board of Elections

First hour: Local candidates on election night results, part 1

Second hour: Local candidates on election night results, part 2

We hear from local candidates about the results of Tuesday night's races - at least what we know at this stage. Many local races have not been called; the Monroe County Board of Elections will begin counting absentee ballots on November 16th. This hour, we hear from:

  • Harry Bronson, winner of the 138th Assembly District
  • Demond Meeks, winner of the 137th Assembly District race
  • Sarah Clark, winner of the 136th Assembly District race
  • Josh Jensen, winner of the 134th Assembly District race
  • Paul Hypolite, public affairs strategist

Then in our second hour, we hear from another group of candidates who weigh in on Tuesday night's results. Our guests:

  • Jeremy Cooney, candidate for the 56th Senate District
  • Chris Missick, candidate for the 55th Senate District
  • Zachary King, chair of the Monroe County Democratic Party
  • Mark Johns, incumbent in the 135th Assembly District