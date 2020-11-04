Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 4

First hour: Local candidates on election night results, part 1

Second hour: Local candidates on election night results, part 2

We hear from local candidates about the results of Tuesday night's races - at least what we know at this stage. Many local races have not been called; the Monroe County Board of Elections will begin counting absentee ballots on November 16th. This hour, we hear from:

Harry Bronson, winner of the 138th Assembly District

Demond Meeks, winner of the 137th Assembly District race

Sarah Clark, winner of the 136th Assembly District race

Josh Jensen, winner of the 134th Assembly District race

Paul Hypolite, public affairs strategist

Then in our second hour, we hear from another group of candidates who weigh in on Tuesday night's results. Our guests: