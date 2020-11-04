Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 4

First hour: Local candidates on election night results, part 1
Second hour: Local candidates on election night results, part 2
We hear from local candidates about the results of Tuesday night's races - at least what we know at this stage. Many local races have not been called; the Monroe County Board of Elections will begin counting absentee ballots on November 16th. This hour, we hear from:
- Harry Bronson, winner of the 138th Assembly District
- Demond Meeks, winner of the 137th Assembly District race
- Sarah Clark, winner of the 136th Assembly District race
- Josh Jensen, winner of the 134th Assembly District race
- Paul Hypolite, public affairs strategist
Then in our second hour, we hear from another group of candidates who weigh in on Tuesday night's results. Our guests:
- Jeremy Cooney, candidate for the 56th Senate District
- Chris Missick, candidate for the 55th Senate District
- Zachary King, chair of the Monroe County Democratic Party
- Mark Johns, incumbent in the 135th Assembly District