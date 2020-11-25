Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 25

First hour: Are food delivery apps hurting restaurants?

Second hour: How to help children understand their emotions during the pandemic

Are food delivery apps hurting restaurants? Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart has announced legislation that would cap how much third-party vendors, like Grubhub and Uber Eats and DoorDash, can charge businesses. Under the measure, delivery fees would be limited to 15 percent and fees associated with customers using their apps for takeout services to 5 percent. The companies would also be prohibited from garnishing driver’s wages to make up any difference in profit. This is a desperate time for restaurant owners, who say this move will make an impact. Food delivery companies oppose it. Our guests:

Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County legislator

Jeff Scott, owner of Kainos Greek restaurant

Mike Kite, former Grubhub driver

Then in our second hour, the holidays will look different this year for many families. How are children handling that and all of the changes that have come with the pandemic? What can caregivers and educators do to recognize when kids may be struggling? We talk with the experts about how to help children understand their emotions during this difficult time. Our guests: