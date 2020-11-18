Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 18

First hour: Dr. Michael Mendoza on the state of COVID-19 in Monroe County
Second hour: How to have - or avoid - difficult conversations about politics or race-related issues around the Thanksgiving
We're joined by Dr. Michael Mendoza, Monroe County Public Health Commissioner. He discusses the rising number of local coronavirus cases, the impact on the local medical system, and what comes next. Our conversation includes a focus on schools, businesses, and holiday travel. We take your questions as well. Our guest:
- Michael Mendoza, M.D., Monroe County Public Health Commissioner
Then in our second hour, it's a question we ask each year before the Thanksgiving: how can we have - or avoid - difficult conversations about politics or race-related issues around the Thanksgiving dinner table? A heated election season, political polarization, and tensions surrounding national news events have many families wondering how to handle disagreements or uncomfortable discussions during the holiday. Our guests share tips for how to have productive conversations about difficult subjects or how to redirect those conversations. Our guests:
- Sherry Jackson, co-founder, Rochester Anti-Racism Action Coalition
- Jonathan Ntheketha, co-facilitator and performance educator with Impact Interactive
- Rick Staropoli, co-facilitator and performance educator with Impact Interactive
- Suzy Girard Ruttenberg, life design and leadership expert, and founder of the Courageous Conversations Process