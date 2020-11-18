Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 18

First hour: Dr. Michael Mendoza on the state of COVID-19 in Monroe County

Second hour: How to have - or avoid - difficult conversations about politics or race-related issues around the Thanksgiving

We're joined by Dr. Michael Mendoza, Monroe County Public Health Commissioner. He discusses the rising number of local coronavirus cases, the impact on the local medical system, and what comes next. Our conversation includes a focus on schools, businesses, and holiday travel. We take your questions as well. Our guest:

Michael Mendoza, M.D., Monroe County Public Health Commissioner

Then in our second hour, it's a question we ask each year before the Thanksgiving: how can we have - or avoid - difficult conversations about politics or race-related issues around the Thanksgiving dinner table? A heated election season, political polarization, and tensions surrounding national news events have many families wondering how to handle disagreements or uncomfortable discussions during the holiday. Our guests share tips for how to have productive conversations about difficult subjects or how to redirect those conversations. Our guests: