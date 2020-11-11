Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 11

First hour: The stories of Afghan natives who served alongside US troops in Afghanistan

Second hour: Previewing "HomeStage at the Little"

On this Veterans Day, we hear the remarkable stories and sacrifices of three Afghan natives who served alongside US troops in Afghanistan as interpreters. Their lives were threatened by the Taliban, and after great personal risk, they came to Rochester on Special Immigrant Visas. They share their stories. Our guests:

Hanif Frotan, Afghanistan native who served alongside U.S. troops as an interpreter

Tamim Azizi, Afghanistan native who served alongside U.S. troops as an interpreter

Sami Skander, Afghanistan native who served alongside U.S. troops as an interpreter

Ellen Smith, director of Keeping Our Promise

Then in our second hour, how about a little music? "HomeStage at the Little" is a new concert series produced by WXXI and the Little Theatre. The pandemic has changed the landscape for local artists, but the series gives them an opportunity to perform live sessions (audience-free) that can be watched by the community. The episodes include music, interviews, and more. We preview the series with some of the artists: