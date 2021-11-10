Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 10

First hour: What's in the new infrastructure bill for climate action?

Second hour: Understanding housing development

What's in the new infrastructure bill for climate action? Depending on who you ask, the bill was either a monumental failure or a building block for successful climate action. The global climate movement has made strides, but it has not yet produced the kind of coalition that can achieve the most ambitious goals. We discuss what's in the bill, and we talk about why movements succeed or fail. Our guests:

Sue Hughes Smith, elected last week to the Monroe County Legislature, vice chair of Monroe County's Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee, and member of Roctricity

Lola DeAscentiis, senior at Mercy High School, and member of the New York Youth Climate Leaders

Then in our second hour, Rochester City Council overwhelmingly passed an extension of 485-a, a piece of legislation that offers tax breaks for housing developers. Today, we welcome a developer who says the public often fails to grasp the reality of housing development. That includes understanding AMI, or Area Median Income, and it also includes understanding exactly what developers face when trying to figure out if a new project can succeed. In studio: